Summarize Simplifying... In short Kawasaki has launched its 2025 Z H2 and Z H2 SE models, both featuring a muscular design, LED lighting, and a digital console.

They're powered by a 998cc, supercharged engine delivering 197.2hp and 137Nm torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The bikes boast adjustable suspension systems, with the SE model offering enhanced ride comfort through Kawasaki's Electronic Control Suspension and Showa's Skyhook technology.

For effective braking, they're equipped with twin 320mm front disks and a single 260mm rear rotor, with the SE model featuring superior Brembo components. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

They pack a fully digital instrument console

2025 Kawasaki Z H2, SE launched at ₹24 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:05 pm Nov 16, 202403:05 pm

What's the story Kawasaki has launched the 2025 versions of its Z H2 and Z H2 SE bikes in India. The standard Z H2 comes at ₹24.18 lakh, while the more premium Z H2 SE is priced at ₹28.59 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Although both are somewhat similar, the SE version is differentiated by its color options, superior braking system and improved riding aids.

Exterior

A look at their design and features

The 2025 Z H2 SE is offered in a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Mirror Coated Black color scheme. Meanwhile, the regular Z H2 comes in Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black shades. Both the bikes sport an aggressive design with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an underbelly exhaust. They also pack a fully digital instrument console and all-LED lighting setup.

Engine

Power and performance

Both the Z H2 and Z H2 SE are powered by a 998cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a supercharger. This beast of a motor pumps out 197.2hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and a peak torque of 137Nm at 8,500rpm. The engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, and Kawasaki's Quick Shifter for seamless gear changes above 2,500rpm.

Safety features

A look at the suspension

The Z H2 bikes are constructed on a trellis frame of high-tensile steel. The suspension system flaunts separate function forks with adjustable compression, rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability at the front. Meanwhile, the rear features a gas-charged shock absorber with similar adjustability features. The SE version comes with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension and Showa's Skyhook technology for improved ride comfort.

Braking system

Braking setup of Kawasaki Z H2

Both the Z H2 and Z H2 SE come with twin 320mm front disks and a single 260mm rotor at the rear for effective braking. The standard Z H2 employs a Brembo M4.32 monobloc caliper with a Nissin master cylinder, while the SE version gets a Brembo Stylema monobloc caliper and a Brembo front master cylinder for superior stopping power.