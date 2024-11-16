2025 Kawasaki Z H2, SE launched at ₹24 lakh
Kawasaki has launched the 2025 versions of its Z H2 and Z H2 SE bikes in India. The standard Z H2 comes at ₹24.18 lakh, while the more premium Z H2 SE is priced at ₹28.59 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Although both are somewhat similar, the SE version is differentiated by its color options, superior braking system and improved riding aids.
A look at their design and features
The 2025 Z H2 SE is offered in a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Mirror Coated Black color scheme. Meanwhile, the regular Z H2 comes in Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black shades. Both the bikes sport an aggressive design with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an underbelly exhaust. They also pack a fully digital instrument console and all-LED lighting setup.
Power and performance
Both the Z H2 and Z H2 SE are powered by a 998cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a supercharger. This beast of a motor pumps out 197.2hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and a peak torque of 137Nm at 8,500rpm. The engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, and Kawasaki's Quick Shifter for seamless gear changes above 2,500rpm.
A look at the suspension
The Z H2 bikes are constructed on a trellis frame of high-tensile steel. The suspension system flaunts separate function forks with adjustable compression, rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability at the front. Meanwhile, the rear features a gas-charged shock absorber with similar adjustability features. The SE version comes with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension and Showa's Skyhook technology for improved ride comfort.
Braking setup of Kawasaki Z H2
Both the Z H2 and Z H2 SE come with twin 320mm front disks and a single 260mm rotor at the rear for effective braking. The standard Z H2 employs a Brembo M4.32 monobloc caliper with a Nissin master cylinder, while the SE version gets a Brembo Stylema monobloc caliper and a Brembo front master cylinder for superior stopping power.