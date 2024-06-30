In brief Simplifying... In brief The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is set to impress with a larger fuel tank for extended road trips and a powerful 1,300cc twin-cylinder engine.

It boasts a six-speed gearbox, advanced electronics, and a design consistent with the regular 'GS' model, but with added features like auxiliary lights and crash protection.

What's the story German automaker BMW Motorrad has announced the worldwide unveiling of its latest bike, the R 1300 GS Adventure, scheduled for July 5. The announcement was made through a teaser on the company's social media platforms. The new model will feature a significantly larger fuel tank than its predecessor, with an estimated capacity of around 30-liters. It should make its way to India.

Larger fuel tank to enhance performance

The new R 1300 GS Adventure will come with a larger fuel tank, enabling the bike to cover greater distances between refueling stops. This feature will allow riders to maintain a higher average speed and spend more time on the road. It is particularly beneficial for long road trips, where maintaining a good average speed is crucial for covering large distances in shorter time frames.

Design and engine specifications

The increased fuel tank size will add to the visual bulk of the R 1300 GS Adventure. The design elements such as LED headlight, beak, side, and tail panels are expected to remain consistent with the regular 'GS' model. BMW may introduce auxiliary lights, crash protection, and a new color palette for distinction. The bike will be powered by a 1,300cc twin-cylinder engine that delivers 145hp at 7,750rpm and 149Nm at 6,500rpm.

Advanced features and expected launch in India

The R 1300 GS Adventure will be paired with a six-speed gearbox and is expected to feature a comprehensive electronics suite, possibly including radar-assisted cruise control. The suspension system, wheels, tires, and brakes are likely to be identical to those of the R 1300 GS. Following its global reveal in July, there are expectations that the bike could be launched in India around August-September.