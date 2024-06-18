Citroen C3 Aircross 'Dhoni Edition' launched at ₹11.8 lakh
Citroen has introduced a new variant of the C3 Aircross in India, dubbed the 'Dhoni Edition.' With a price of ₹11.82 lakh (ex-showroom), this special edition pays homage to the company's brand ambassador and renowned cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The company has confirmed that only 100 units of this exclusive variant will be available across India. The Dhoni Edition is distinguished by exclusive 'Dhoni' decals and color-coordinated seat covers and cushions.
Exclusive features and a special surprise
The Dhoni Edition of the C3 Aircross also boasts a seatbelt cushion, a front dashboard camera, and illuminated sill plates. Each unit will contain a special surprise inside the glove box. Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, expressed his enthusiasm at the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil the exclusive Dhoni Edition of the C3 Aircross, available in a limited run of only 100 units."
A unique tribute to Dhoni's legendary journey
Mishra further elaborated that their brand ambassador Dhoni exemplifies resilience, leadership, and excellence, traits that align seamlessly with Citroen's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. He characterized this limited edition as "a unique tribute to Dhoni's legendary journey," providing fans an unparalleled chance to own a piece of automotive history. He concluded by encouraging potential buyers not to miss their chance to be part of this extraordinary collaboration.