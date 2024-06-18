In brief Simplifying... In brief Citroen India has launched a special 'Dhoni Edition' of its C3 Aircross, priced at ₹11.8 lakh and limited to just 100 units.

This edition, a tribute to brand ambassador Dhoni, features a seatbelt cushion, a dashboard camera, illuminated sill plates, and a surprise in the glove box.

The company encourages fans to seize this opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Only 100 units are available

Citroen C3 Aircross 'Dhoni Edition' launched at ₹11.8 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:29 pm Jun 18, 202403:29 pm

What's the story Citroen has introduced a new variant of the C3 Aircross in India, dubbed the 'Dhoni Edition.' With a price of ₹11.82 lakh (ex-showroom), this special edition pays homage to the company's brand ambassador and renowned cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The company has confirmed that only 100 units of this exclusive variant will be available across India. The Dhoni Edition is distinguished by exclusive 'Dhoni' decals and color-coordinated seat covers and cushions.

Facilities

Exclusive features and a special surprise

The Dhoni Edition of the C3 Aircross also boasts a seatbelt cushion, a front dashboard camera, and illuminated sill plates. Each unit will contain a special surprise inside the glove box. Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, expressed his enthusiasm at the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil the exclusive Dhoni Edition of the C3 Aircross, available in a limited run of only 100 units."

Statement

A unique tribute to Dhoni's legendary journey

Mishra further elaborated that their brand ambassador Dhoni exemplifies resilience, leadership, and excellence, traits that align seamlessly with Citroen's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. He characterized this limited edition as "a unique tribute to Dhoni's legendary journey," providing fans an unparalleled chance to own a piece of automotive history. He concluded by encouraging potential buyers not to miss their chance to be part of this extraordinary collaboration.