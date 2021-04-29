Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 launched at Rs. 17 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 12:05 pm

Harley-Davidson has launched its Pan America 1250 adventure bike in India. It is offered in two variants: Standard and Special.

As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has an off-road-friendly look and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,252cc Revolution Max 1250 engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a full-LED setup for lighting

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.

The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch color TFT touchscreen instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a USB Type-C port, and rides on spoked wheels.

It is offered in five shades including Vivid Black, River Rock Gray, Deadwood Green, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic.

Details

What extra features does the Special variant have?

The Special variant of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycle comes with several additional features including a tire pressure monitoring system, an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup, a center stand, a steering damper, and heated grips.

It also offers an optional Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) system, which is a first in the industry.

Information

It runs on a 150hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,252cc, Revolution Max 1250 engine paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 150hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm.

Safety

The two-wheeler has five riding modes

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has disc brakes on both the wheels, along with hill hold control and vehicle load control. It also offers five riding modes: Sport, Road, Off-Road, Off-Road Plus, and Rain.

Suspension duties on the standard variant are taken care of by 47mm front forks and a linkage-mounted rear mono-shock while the Special model has an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup.

Information

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing

In India, the standard Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 costs Rs. 16.9 lakh while the Special variant is priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). At this price-point, it goes against rivals like BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4.