Honda City hybrid to be launched in India by mid-2021

Honda is expected to launch its City hybrid sedan in India by mid-2021. To recall, it was unveiled in Malaysia last August. The car comes with an intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid powertrain.
However, its styling and features are almost similar to the fifth-generation City on sale in India, barring some blacked-out elements on the body.
The Honda City hybrid has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs.
On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a ground clearance of 165mm and a wheelbase of 2,600mm.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many safety options
The Honda City hybrid has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, adjustable leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features, including Mirror Link.
For ensuring the passengers' safety, six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer are available.
Performance
The petrol engine is aided by two electric motors
Honda City's i-MMD hybrid setup comprises a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 98hp/127Nm and two electric motors.
The first motor is linked to the engine and is used as an integrated starter-generator (ISG). The second one makes 109hp/253Nm and sends the power to the front wheels.
Transmission duties on the Indian model should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Information
Honda City hybrid: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Honda City hybrid in India will be revealed at the time of launch. It should carry a significant premium over the standard model, which begins at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).