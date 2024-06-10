Next Article

Kia Carens will come in both ICE and EV versions

Kia Carens (facelift) spotted testing in India: What to expect

What's the story Kia is preparing to launch a refreshed version of its popular MPV, the Carens, in India. The vehicle, which first entered the Indian market in February 2022, is now undergoing midlife modifications. The updated model has been seen during testing in Korea previously, and new spy shots from India provide a sneak peek into the changes. The revamped Carens is expected to be launched in 2025.

Design overhaul

Design changes in the upcoming model

The upcoming Kia Carens will retain its overall size but will feature subtle design modifications to align with Kia's current design philosophy. The test model spotted in India was heavily camouflaged, but it's expected to have a redesigned front fascia. The MPV may also feature an all-LED connected DRL strip running between the redesigned headlamp cluster, similar to the updated Sonet and Seltos. The side view doesn't appear to feature any significant alterations, yet it'll showcase new dual-tone alloy wheels.

What's inside?

Interior and technology upgrades

The interior of the new Kia Carens is expected to feature a 360-degree camera and ADAS features like blind spot monitoring, emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. The MPV will continue to offer comfort and convenience features such as ventilated seats, a premium Bose sound system, an air purifier, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The updated model will also include a digital driver's display.

Powertrain

Engine options and expected launch

The new Kia Carens is expected to be available in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) versions by 2025. The ICE model will likely retain its current engine options, including a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. The current Kia Carens is available in nine trim levels, with prices ranging from ₹10.51 lakh to ₹19.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted model may bear a slightly higher starting price tag.