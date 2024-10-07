Summarize Simplifying... In short Kia Motors is recalling over 6,000 Carnival SUVs in Australia due to a wiring defect that could potentially cause a loss of power steering, increasing the risk of accidents.

The company will contact owners for free repairs, which may include adjusting or replacing the main wiring harness at their preferred Kia dealership. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The recall affects 2024 Carnival and Carnival HEV models

Kia Motors recalls over 6,000 Carnival SUVs over wiring defect

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:58 pm Oct 07, 202408:58 pm

What's the story Kia Motors has issued a recall for 6,155 units of the 2024 Carnival and Carnival Hybrid (HEV) models in Australia. The recall stems from a possible defect in the wiring harness, that could result in a loss of power steering. The company's recall notice states, "Due to a manufacturing defect, the main wiring harness may come in contact with the steering column shaft and become damaged."

Safety concerns

Defect could increase risk of accidents

Kia Australia highlighted the potential danger of this issue, saying, "A loss of power steering assist whilst driving increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users." This emphasizes the severity of the situation and Kia's commitment to the safety of customers.

Repair process

Kia to contact owners for free repairs

Kia Australia has assured it will contact the owners of the affected vehicles in writing. The company is urging these customers to schedule an appointment with their preferred Kia dealership, to have the main wiring harness position adjusted or if necessary, replaced. This will be done free of charge.