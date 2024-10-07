Kia Motors recalls over 6,000 Carnival SUVs over wiring defect
Kia Motors has issued a recall for 6,155 units of the 2024 Carnival and Carnival Hybrid (HEV) models in Australia. The recall stems from a possible defect in the wiring harness, that could result in a loss of power steering. The company's recall notice states, "Due to a manufacturing defect, the main wiring harness may come in contact with the steering column shaft and become damaged."
Defect could increase risk of accidents
Kia Australia highlighted the potential danger of this issue, saying, "A loss of power steering assist whilst driving increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users." This emphasizes the severity of the situation and Kia's commitment to the safety of customers.
Kia to contact owners for free repairs
Kia Australia has assured it will contact the owners of the affected vehicles in writing. The company is urging these customers to schedule an appointment with their preferred Kia dealership, to have the main wiring harness position adjusted or if necessary, replaced. This will be done free of charge.