This one-off SKODA car celebrates its roots as bicycle manufacturer

In celebration of its 130th anniversary, SKODA has unveiled a unique vehicle that combines its rich heritage with modern technology. The L&K 130 is a special build that transforms the SKODA Superb iV wagon into a hybrid pickup truck. The project was executed by 28 students from the SKODA Auto Vocational School and pays homage to the company's origins as a bicycle manufacturer in 1895.

Commemoration A tribute to SKODA's founders The L&K 130 isn't just a display of craftsmanship, but also a tribute to SKODA's founders, Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement. It is the company's 10th "Student Car" creation and the first based on a plug-in hybrid. The project highlights how far the brand has come from its bicycle manufacturing roots to becoming a pioneer in plug-in hybrids.

Design Custom bike rack on the bed The L&K 130 features a custom bike rack on an electrically extendable bed that tilts bicycles at a 35-degree angle. This allows space for them even when tailgate is closed. A third bike can be mounted on the roof, further emphasizing SKODA's cycling heritage. The rear passenger door has been re-engineered to swing outward and slide back like a minivan's door, adding another layer of innovation to this unique vehicle.

Features Revamped interior for outdoor activities The interior of the L&K 130 has been revamped for outdoor activities. The three-seat bench at the rear has been replaced with a single seat, a cool box, and a portable speaker kit. It also features a radio transmitter and a tablet screen that displays live video from a camera mounted at the rear.