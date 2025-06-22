This one-off SKODA car celebrates its roots as bicycle manufacturer
What's the story
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, SKODA has unveiled a unique vehicle that combines its rich heritage with modern technology. The L&K 130 is a special build that transforms the SKODA Superb iV wagon into a hybrid pickup truck. The project was executed by 28 students from the SKODA Auto Vocational School and pays homage to the company's origins as a bicycle manufacturer in 1895.
Commemoration
A tribute to SKODA's founders
The L&K 130 isn't just a display of craftsmanship, but also a tribute to SKODA's founders, Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement. It is the company's 10th "Student Car" creation and the first based on a plug-in hybrid. The project highlights how far the brand has come from its bicycle manufacturing roots to becoming a pioneer in plug-in hybrids.
Design
Custom bike rack on the bed
The L&K 130 features a custom bike rack on an electrically extendable bed that tilts bicycles at a 35-degree angle. This allows space for them even when tailgate is closed. A third bike can be mounted on the roof, further emphasizing SKODA's cycling heritage. The rear passenger door has been re-engineered to swing outward and slide back like a minivan's door, adding another layer of innovation to this unique vehicle.
Features
Revamped interior for outdoor activities
The interior of the L&K 130 has been revamped for outdoor activities. The three-seat bench at the rear has been replaced with a single seat, a cool box, and a portable speaker kit. It also features a radio transmitter and a tablet screen that displays live video from a camera mounted at the rear.
Appearance
It took over 2,000 hours to finish
The L&K 130 features a unique color scheme with gold, black, red, and white detailing that resembles the Laurin & Klement badge. The color scheme pays homage to the brand's original identity. The handcrafted car took over 2,000 hours to complete. It will make its public debut at the 112th Tour de France next month where SKODA has been a long-time partner.