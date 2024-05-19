Next Article

The next-generation KTM RC 390 has been spotted testing abroad

Upcoming 400-450cc bikes in India: Bajaj, Royal Enfield, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:22 pm May 19, 202412:22 pm

What's the story Several leading brands, including Bajaj Auto, KTM, Royal Enfield, and Triumph Motorcycles are preparing to launch new 400cc bikes in the Indian market. Some of these two-wheelers have already been spotted during domestic and international testing phases. Recently, Bajaj Auto introduced the Pulsar NS400Z and plans to expand its 400cc Pulsar range further. A potential addition might be a fully-faired 400cc version of the RS200, which could become the flagship Pulsar model.

Brand #1

Bajaj Auto's potential additions to Pulsar lineup

The new addition to the Pulsar lineup is expected to be priced around ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom). There's also speculation about Bajaj introducing an adventure tourer or a semi-faired model, but no official confirmation has been made yet. The launch of the updated Dominar 400 has been confirmed and is anticipated soon. This expansion in the 400cc category by Bajaj Auto indicates a growing trend toward larger-capacity motorcycles in India.

Brand #2

Triumph plans to expand 400cc range with Thruxton 400

Triumph, having found success with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, wants to launch a new semi-faired variant potentially named the Thruxton 400. The Thruxton 400 will be powered by a new 398cc, liquid-cooled engine and is tipped to be positioned between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The price tag is likely to be around ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This model's design will draw inspiration from Speed Triple RR.

Brand #3

KTM prepares for global debut of new 390 models

The next-generation KTM RC 390 has been spotted testing abroad, indicating an imminent debut. However, before this, KTM may launch the new 390 Adventure to compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The 390 Adventure may be joined by 390 Enduro, which has been seen in near-production form here. Both these models will utilize the latest 399cc, liquid-cooled engine from the 390 Duke, and are expected to make global debut at the EICMA event in Milan later this year.

Brand #4

Royal Enfield developing new 450cc roadster

In the 450cc category, Royal Enfield is creating a neo-retro roadster named the Guerrilla 450 to take on the Triumph Speed 400. This model will be based on the Himalayan 450, indicating a strategic move by Royal Enfield to leverage its existing successful models.