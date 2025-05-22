What's the story

Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high of $111,333, breaking its previous record set in January this year.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency's value has risen by over 4% in the last 24 hours.

Mirroring Bitcoin's movement, other tokens such as Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin have also gained up to 4.5%

The spike in Bitcoin's value comes amid a general positive sentiment in the market and a massive surge in technology stocks.