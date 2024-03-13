Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 tanked over 4% to 13,189 points

Sensex plunges over 900 points, Nifty settles below 22,000 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 05:08 pm Mar 13, 202405:08 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the stock market was in the hands of bear as the Sensex slipped 906.07 points, or 1.25%, to 72,761.89 points, while the Nifty dropped 338 points, or 1.54%, to 21,997.7 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 4.02% to 13,189.05 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Round-up

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

Coming to the top-gaining sectors of the market, NIFTY FMCG emerged as the highest-gaining sector on Wednesday with a 0.05% rise. ITC, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.45%, 0.66%, and 0.53%, respectively. Power Grid Corp, Coal India, and Adani Ports were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 7.31%, 7.18%, and 7.05%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei falling 0.4%, 0.07%, and 0.26% to 3,043.83 points, 17,082.11 points, and 38,695.97 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 1.54% to 16,265.64 points.

Commodities

INR tanked 0.08% against the US dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.08% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 82.85 in the forex trade. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 65,584, while the silver prices climbed 0.42% to Rs. 74,163. Crude oil futures edged up by $0.76, or 0.98% to $78.58 per barrel.

Data

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The cost of fuel in India remained unaltered on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol retails at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $73,402.86, which is up by 1.80% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $4,056.63, up 0.92%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $588.10 (11.29% up) and $0.7608 (2.00% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.24% lower than yesterday at $0.1702.