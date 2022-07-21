Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee thrashes reports of starring in 'Pushpa: The Rule'

Manoj Bajpayee thrashes reports of starring in 'Pushpa: The Rule'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 21, 2022, 12:09 pm 2 min read

'Pushpa' franchise is directed by Sukumar with Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Several reports about the sequel of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise are already making the rounds on social media. According to some of them, Manoj Bajpayee was reportedly brought on board to play a police officer in Pushpa: The Rule. However, the actor has now denied the claims and has said that he is not part of the project. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Though the makers did not announce anything officially about Bajpayee's participation, reports about the same were shared on all social media platforms.

And since the film already has a star-studded cast on board including Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, to name a few, it came as exciting news.

So, Bajpayee's important clarification comes at the exact right time.

Quote 'From where do you guys get such news?'

The Family Man actor shared a news report on Twitter, which carried the rumor and wrote, "From where do you guys get such news." He had an interaction with a publication where he was asked about his role in Pushpa: The Rule, which he apparently denied. Bajpayee was quoted as saying by News 18, "No truth! False news! That's all I can say."

Speculation Are the makers holding talks with Vijay Sethupathi?

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has been approached by the makers to play a role in the hit franchise. However, there are no reports on whether the actor gave his nod. To recall, the makers had initially approached Sethupathi to play the main antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise. However, he couldn't join owing to scheduling issues.

Updates Faasil spilled the beans about 'Pushpa 3'

Recently, Faasil, who played the main antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise hinted that there might be a third installment of the film. The Irul actor said, "Recently when he [director Sukumar] talked to me, he said to be prepared for Pushpa 3 because he had enough materials to do it." Let us wait and see how things unfold.