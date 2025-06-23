Why these 5 Judd Apatow movies never get old

With his unique storytelling and relatable characters, Judd Apatow has carved a niche in the comedy genre. His films often blend humor with heartfelt moments, making them all the more memorable for audiences. Over the years, Apatow has directed several comedies that have stood the test of time. Let's take a look at five such timeless films and what makes them special.

Breakthrough film 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' - A breakthrough comedy Released in 2005, The 40-Year-Old Virgin was Apatow's directorial debut. The film centers around Steve Carell's Andy Stitzer as he goes through life, love, and everything in between, at forty years old, as a virgin. The film was a box-office success, earning millions globally. Its blend of humor and heart struck a chord with audiences, making Apatow a comedy filmmaking titan.

Parenthood comedy 'Knocked Up' - A hilarious take on parenthood In 2007, Knocked Up hit theaters and soon became yet another success for Apatow. The film stars Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl as an unlikely couple dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. With its witty dialogue and genuine portrayal of relationships, Knocked Up earned over $219 million globally. It demonstrated Apatow's skill to balance comedic elements with real-life situations.

Comedy drama 'Funny People' - A blend of comedy and drama Released in 2009, Funny People is a departure from typical comedies as it digs deeper into more dramatic themes, all while keeping the humor intact. Featuring Adam Sandler as a comedian diagnosed with a life-altering illness, the film touches upon themes of mortality, and redemption. Though it received mixed reviews initially, many appreciated its depth and complexity over traditional comedies.

Midlife story 'This is 40' - A relatable midlife story Apatow returned to the Knocked Up characters in his 2012 movie This Is 40. Centered around Pete (Paul Rudd) and Debbie (Leslie Mann), this "sort-of sequel" delves deep into the challenges of marriage in middle age. And it does so through funny but very real situations that many couples face today.