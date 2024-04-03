Next Article

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman to star in 'The Roses'

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman to lead Jay Roach's 'The Roses'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Apr 03, 202412:30 am

What's the story British acting heavyweights Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman have been﻿ confirmed to star in the upcoming film The Roses, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is a fresh interpretation of the 1989 dark comedy The War of the Roses, helmed by Danny DeVito. Currently under development at Searchlight Pictures, the project will be directed by Jay Roach, known for his work on films like Recount and Bombshell.

Storyline

'The Roses's plot and screenplay details

The Roses will tell the story of a seemingly perfect couple, Theo and Ivy, portrayed by Cumberbatch and Colman. Despite their successful careers, beautiful children, and deep intimacy, their life descends into a vortex of competition and resentment when Theo's professional dreams crumble. The screenplay is penned by Oscar nominee Tony McNamara, known for his work on Searchlight's critically acclaimed Poor Things. The narrative is inspired by Warren Adler's namesake 1981 novel.

Production details

Cumberbatch and Colman to co-produce 'The Roses'

In addition to their acting roles, Cumberbatch and Colman will also serve as producers for The Roses. Cumberbatch will produce under his SunnyMarch banner alongside Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland. Colman, meanwhile, will produce under her South of the River banner with partners Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver. Roach and Michelle Graham are also attached as producers.

New partnership

'The Roses' marks the first project under Adler Entertainment Trust

The upcoming movie marks the first project under Adler Entertainment Trust's two-year first-look deal with Searchlight Pictures. Jonathan R. Adler and Michael Adler from the agency will serve as executive producers. Jonathan expressed delight in continuing their father's legacy and introducing The War of the Roses to a new generation through this reimagining of the classic movie.

Revisiting the classic

In the meantime, revisit the 1989 film

In the meantime, let's revisit the 1989 satirical black comedy that featured Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and DeVito in the lead. The three actors had previously worked on Romancing the Stone and The Jewel of the Nile. Both in the book and the movie, the narrative follows the Rose family—which serves as a subtle reference to the historic rivalry between the houses of York and Lancaster during the medieval era in England. It reportedly made $160M at the box office.