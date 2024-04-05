Next Article

'Taaza Khabar' is set for its sequel featuring its original cast with new additions

Disney+ Hotstar renews 'Taaza Khabar' for Season 2

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:22 pm Apr 05, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar has officially announced the renewal of its hit action-drama series, Taaza Khabar for a second season. The show, which revolves around the life of a prophetic sanitation worker named Vasant Gawde, was one of the standout performers on the streaming platform last year. The original creators of the show, Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Raj from BB Ki Vines Productions, are set to return to helm the production for this upcoming season.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bam, who started his career as a YouTuber, embarked upon his acting journey with Taaza Khabar. Released on January 5, 2023, it was co-penned by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. The fantasy miniseries revolved around its key character, a sanitation worker, who discovers magical powers that allow him to foresee the future, eventually hampering his life and those around him.

Cast details

'Taaza Khabar' Season 2: Cast and comparisons

The Hindi-language series will see Bam reprising his role as Vasant (Vasya). Other returning cast members include Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Shilpa Shukla, and Nitya Mathur. The show has drawn comparisons to acclaimed films such as Slumdog Millionaire and The Invention of Lying, further enhancing its appeal among viewers.

Quality assurance

Disney+ Hotstar's commitment to quality entertainment

Gaurav Banerjee, the Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming season of Taaza Khabar. He stated that the success of the first season is a testament to Disney+ Hotstar's commitment to delivering quality entertainment. He also praised Bam's performance and highlighted how the series has sparked curiosity among fans worldwide.

Anticipation

Bam and Himank Gaur shared excitement for Season 2

Bam expressed his excitement about returning to his role in Taaza Khabar Season 2. He described the experience as enriching and revealed he is eager to explore more aspects of his character in the upcoming season. The show's director, Himank Gaur, echoed Bam's sentiments, expressing delight at bringing a new season to audiences where Vasya's stakes are higher and his world changes dramatically.