Next Article

Music industry influencers warn against AI misuse

Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, 200+ musicians warn against AI misuse

By Tanvi Gupta 12:45 pm Apr 03, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Over 200 influential figures have signed an open letter warning against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in music. Spearheaded by the Artists Rights Alliance, their open letter urges AI developers and music streaming services to stop creating technology that could "undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters" or steal what they deserve: fair compensation. Notable signatories include Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Jonas Brothers, and the estate of Bob Marley, among others.

Context

Why does this story matter?

AI has emerged as a significant concern in the arts and entertainment sectors, leading to seven months of industry disruption due to disputes in strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. In the music industry, AI is a daily tool for independent artists for writing, production, and mastering. The Recording Academy (Grammys) has imposed restrictions on submissions using AI for its awards but has not banned music or creators from collaborating with it.

AI misuse

'We believe that when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential'

In the open letter, the signatories acknowledged the potential of AI to enhance human creativity if used appropriately. "Make no mistake: we believe that, when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential to advance human creativity and in a manner that enables the development and growth of new and exciting experiences for music fans everywhere." However, they expressed concern that some platforms and developers are employing AI in ways that could stifle creativity and undermine artists.

AI threats

Artists raised concerns about voice cloning, deepfakes, unauthorized use

The signatories are seeking protection against "the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists' voices and likenesses, violate creators' rights, and destroy the music ecosystem." They raised concerns about deepfakes, voice cloning, unauthorized use of musical works by AI developers to train AI "copycats" and the use of AI-generated sounds to reduce royalty obligations. Jen Jacobsen—Executive Director of ARA—warns that "the unethical use of generative AI to replace human artists will devalue the entire music ecosystem."

United front

'This assault on human creativity must be stopped'

The letter concludes with a call to action: "This assault on human creativity must be stopped. We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists' voices and likenesses, violate creators' rights, and destroy the music ecosystem." Renowned signatories included Katy Perry, R.E.M., the estates of Frank Sinatra, Chuck D, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Chuck D, Peter Frampton, Billy Porter, Smoky Robinson, Imagine Dragons, Kate Hudson, and others.