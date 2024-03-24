Next Article

'Uncoupled's cast has reacted after the show's abrupt cancelation

'Uncoupled' cast reacts after Showtime cancels Neil Patrick Harris-led show

By Tanvi Gupta 01:56 pm Mar 24, 202401:56 pm

What's the story The ensemble of the sitcom Uncoupled has voiced their disappointment in response to Showtime's decision to discontinue the series after Season 1. Jai Rodriguez, who portrayed Jonathan #2 in the comedy show, expressed his sentiments on Instagram Stories, stating, "Welp, guess I'm not going to NYC in May to shoot." Initially canceled by Netflix in January 2023 after its debut season in 2022, the series was later revived by Showtime, only to be ultimately canceled.

Thoughts

Cast members expressed their thoughts on 'Uncoupled' cancelation

Dan Amboyer, who portrayed Neil Pattrick Harris's romantic partner in the series, also shared his disappointment on Instagram. He posted: "Sad that there won't be a season 2 of Uncoupled after all. Thankful for my experience, would have loved to see this story go on." Nic Rouleau, another cast member who played Tyler Hawkins, responded to Amboyer's post with a touch of nostalgia: "We will always have Season 1 - so special!!"

Journey

From Netflix to Showtime: 'Uncoupled's chaotic journey

Uncoupled was the brainchild of Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. It made its debut on Netflix on July 29, 2022. However, after a single season, the streaming giant decided to pull the plug. In an unexpected turn of events, Showtime decided to pick it up for S02. Filming, initially scheduled to commence in July, was abruptly paused in June due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Ultimately, earlier this month, Showtime decided to cancel it.

Plotline

'Uncoupled': A peek into Manhattan's gay dating scene

Uncoupled chronicled the life of Michael Lawson (played by Harris), a New York City real estate agent and newly single gay man, as he navigated Manhattan's dating landscape. The series delved into his struggle with the evolving gay dating scene and his journey toward adaptation. Initially, Showtime had intended to reshape Uncoupled to align with its style. However, after months of preparation, it all came crashing down with the show's cancelation.

Reception

'Uncoupled' mixed reviews and momentary Netflix success

The series briefly graced the Netflix Top 10 list, holding the sixth spot for a week. On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a 73% approval rating from 49 critic reviews. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, it garnered a score of 64 out of 100, based on 25 critics, indicating "generally favorable reviews." The Washington Post criticized the show as "flat and lifeless," while the Los Angeles Times praised it as "a grown-up entertainment."