What's the story Oscar-nominated actor Emily Blunt has been a part of several notable action films in her career, but surprisingly, the action scenes in them didn't scare her. Her most daunting stunt, in fact, was in Disney's 2018 musical drama, Mary Poppins Returns. In a recent interview, Blunt confessed to PEOPLE that her "entrance" in the film was "very stressful." The film was directed by Rob Marshall.

Blunt's debut in Mary Poppins Returns was a nerve-wracking experience. The character's introduction required her to begin "in the clouds and come all the way down" toward the ground while holding an umbrella aloft, she explained. "And I'm supposed to walk effortlessly into my close-up as if it's nothing." Despite Marshall's wish for a fourth attempt, Blunt firmly declared she had reached her limit after performing this stunt three times.

Mary Poppy Returns was designed as a sequel to the 1964 film Mary Poppins and also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, and Nathanael Saleh, among others. IMDb says about the plot, "A few decades after her original visit, Mary Poppins, the magical nanny, returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children through a difficult time in their lives." Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Blunt is currently promoting her action-comedy The Fall Guy, in which she portrays Jody Moreno, who is directing a film-within-a-film titled Metal Storm. This movie showcases an impressive number of car flips, fire stunts, and fight scenes. However, director David Leitch told PEOPLE that the most significant stunt is falling in love. He described love as "the most dangerous stunt." The film also stars Ryan Gosling.