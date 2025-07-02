'I'm Glad My Mom Died': All about Jennifer Aniston-led series

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is all set to star in a new series on Apple TV+ based on iCarly star Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, reported Variety. The streaming platform has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will be a "heartbreaking and hilarious recounting" of McCurdy's life as a former child actor dealing with her overbearing mother.

Role details Aniston to play a fictionalized version of McCurdy's mother In the upcoming dramedy, Aniston will portray a fictionalized version of McCurdy's "narcissistic" mother, Debra, who passed away in 2013. The series will explore the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actor on a hit kids' show and her mother, who takes pride in being "a starlet's mother."

Memoir insights McCurdy's abuse revelations from the memoir In her memoir, McCurdy opened up about the "intense" physical and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother. She described her childhood as filled with "heaviness and chaos" due to her mother's erratic emotions. The actor also revealed that she was forced into acting by her mother, despite being "cripplingly shy."

Production details Aniston is already starring in Apple's 'The Morning Show' Aniston's role in the upcoming series will further strengthen her association with Apple TV+. She is currently starring in and executive producing the platform's popular drama The Morning Show, which is set to launch its fourth season in September. Her performance on the show has earned her two acting Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Production team Here's the production team for the upcoming series McCurdy will be writing, executive producing, and showrunning the upcoming series. The production team also includes Ari Katcher (Ramy, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show), who will be co-writing and serving as a showrunner. Aniston will executive produce through Echo Films. Other executive producers include Sharon Horgan and Stacy Greenberg for Merman; Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap; Jerrod Carmichael; Erica Kay; Apple Studios.