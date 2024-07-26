In short Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated sequel, 'Kantara 2', is nearing completion with a planned release in Summer 2025.

'Kantara 2' nears completion, aims for summer 2025 release

By Isha Sharma 03:18 pm Jul 26, 202403:18 pm

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to the 2022 blockbuster, Kantara, is nearing its completion. Produced by Hombale Films and featuring Rishab Shetty, the original film was a massive hit in Karnataka and other parts of India. Following its success, the production of Kantara 2 began in 2023. Sources close to the development have revealed to Pinkvilla that Shetty and his team have wrapped up outdoor shooting for the sequel. The film is now aiming to be released in Summer 2025.

Post-Production progress

Post-production for 'Kantara 2' underway, bigger spectacle on cards

While the filming of Kantara 2 is still in progress, post-production work has already commenced! The sequel is expected to be a grander spectacle than its predecessor, introducing prequel and mythological elements into the storyline. The film's high-budget visual effects require significant time investment in VFX, which explains the planned Summer 2025 release date. "The team is not compromising on post-production and visual effects at all," sources added.

Sequel expectations

'Kantara 2' promises to outshine the original

The source added, "It's a big-budget visual spectacle and the makers are investing a lot of time to get the VFX right. While most of the shoot has been wrapped up, the team is not compromising at all on the post-production and visual effects. The idea is to deliver a product that's 10 notches above Kantara 1." "The assets flow of the film are expected to begin from October 2024." Stream the movie on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.