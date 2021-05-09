Mother's Day: Kareena shares a better peek at newborn son

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of both of her children on the occasion of Mother's Day earlier today. Although the newborn baby's face was not completely visible, it is far more than what has been revealed yet. Disliking the massive craze around firstborn Taimur, Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, went against revealing much about their second child.

Taimur was seen cradling his brother on his lap

In the black and white image, Taimur can be seen directly looking at the camera while a small smile plays on his lips. On his lap, we find his younger sibling. The second child's face is mostly covered with his little hands but fans would be content with this much. The Heroine actress penned how her children give her hope in the caption.

'Keep the faith...' said the 'Ki & Ka' actress

Her children give her hope for a 'better tomorrow'

Narrating how the current times are resting on hope, the Talaash actress wrote: "And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow." She then wished all the "beautiful, strong mothers out there" a happy Mother's Day, asking them to keep the faith. While Khan has gushed over her second child on social media before, she made sure to keep his face hidden always.

We got the little one's first glimpse on Women's Day

After giving birth to him in February this year, Khan is yet to reveal her younger son's full face and name. Last month, while sharing a picture of Saif, Taimur, and the baby, the actress had covered his face with an emoticon. She had given us the first glimpse of the child on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

Grandfather Randhir Kapoor had accidentally leaked his photo before

While the 3 Idiots actress remained cautious, her father, Randhir Kapoor made a momentary slip in the past. The veteran actor had accidentally uploaded a collage online which carried his youngest grandchild's face. While Kapoor took it down promptly, fan pages had already gotten the wind of it and the image was widely shared. Netizens had compared the baby with older brother Taimur.