Kourtney Kardashian shares health update after 'urgent fetal surgery'

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian shares health update after 'urgent fetal surgery'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 07, 2023 | 10:36 am 2 min read

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together since their marriage in May 2022 (Picture courtesy: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian)

Rock band Blink 182 canceled its Glasgow and other European concerts last minute on September 1, informing that their drummer, Travis Barker had a family emergency. Now, Kourtney Kardashian, on Tuesday, informed that she had to undergo "urgent fetal surgery." She also thanked her husband and mother for being by her side. Both mother and baby are doing fine, she informed.

Why does this story matter?

The eldest of the Kardashian siblings, Kardashian married Barker last year in May. They officially got married in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022. A few months back, on June 26, Kardashian announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Barker. Later, the couple also announced on social media that they were going to have a baby boy.

Kardashian shared a picture from the hospital

Sharing an update on her health, Kardashian posted a picture from the hospital where Barker is seen holding her hand. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote.

She wasn't prepared for the surgery

Kardashian is already a mother of three from her relationship with Scott Disick. She is bearing her fourth child with Barker. In the post, she recalled the fear she felt for her unborn child before undergoing the surgery. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

Kardashian also thanked the doctors for saving their baby's life

Instagram Post A post shared by kourtneykardash on September 7, 2023 at 10:15 am IST

A look at the timeline of their relationship

The couple, who had been good friends in the past, developed romantic feelings for each other and began dating in January 2021. In February, they made their relationship official on Instagram. What followed next that year were trips they took together. Barker also got Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest. In October 2021, they decided to get engaged before marrying in May 2022.

Share this timeline