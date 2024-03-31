Next Article

Tusshar Kapoor has been cast as a villainous lawyer in 'Dunk'

Tusshar Kapoor draws inspiration from Jeetendra's legal roles for 'Dunk'

What's the story Tusshar Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2022 film Maarrich, is now gearing up for his next project. Yes, you heard that right! The actor is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming role as a lawyer in Prerna Arora's film Dunk-Once Bitten Twice Shy. Directed by Abhishek Jaiswal, the film will also serve as Kapoor's debut in the OTT space.

A stark departure from Jeetendra's noble lawyer characters

To prepare for his role, Kapoor turned to his father, renowned actor Jeetendra, who has played numerous lawyer roles. However, his character significantly diverges from his father's virtuous on-screen personas. To recall, Jeetendra portrayed legal characters in films such as Majboor, Kasam Vardee Ki, Judge Mujrim, Insaaf Ki Devi, and Jai Kali. Now, it remains to be seen how different Kapoor's role will be.

'Real scumbag': A description of Kapoor's character

Producer Arora reportedly described Kapoor's character in Dunk as a "real scumbag of a lawyer" who believes he controls the law. She elaborated to Times Now, "With power in his pocket and the system in his boots, he thinks he is the judge, jury, and executioner." Arora also noted that it was challenging for Kapoor to embody such a corrupt character due to his inherently kind nature.

Kapoor's transformative journey in 'Dunk'

Kapoor acknowledged that his role in Dunk has been a transformative journey. He reportedly shared: "Tackling this challenging role in Dunk has been a transformative experience for me. The team's vision and insight have truly urged me to explore uncharted territories as an actor." He also expressed confidence in Arora's ability to delve into the complexities of a character, enhancing their collective performance.

Here's more about the project

Produced by UJS Studio and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, Dunk will star Nidhhi Agerwal, Shivin Narang, and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in pivotal roles. Speaking about the project, the producer previously stated, "Dunk focuses on the urgent need for legal protections, enforcement mechanisms, and support systems to safeguard the rights of farmers." "As a society, we must stand united against this menace of land-grabbing, holding perpetrators accountable and advocating for policies that empower and protect our farmers."