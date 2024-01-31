Japanese 'manga' artist Hinako Ashihara found dead in suspected suicide

Who was Hinako Ashihara, what caused 'manga' artist's death

By Tanvi Gupta 06:11 pm Jan 31, 202406:11 pm

What's the story The manga community is in mourning over the loss of renowned Japanese artist Hinako Ashihara, who was tragically found dead in a suspected suicide near Tokyo on Monday. She was 50. She was discovered dead a day after being reported missing. Meanwhile, authorities found a note at her residence, the contents of which haven't been disclosed. The news of Ashihara's death broke during a controversy surrounding her popular manga, Sexy Tanaka-san—which was adapted into a live-action TV series last October.

Next Article

Statement

'I didn't mean to attack...I'm sorry': Why Ashihara apologized

Ashihara had expressed dissatisfaction with the TV adaptation on social media and her blog earlier this month, claiming, "it didn't stay true to her original manga." She tweeted "test" from her X/Twitter account on January 18. Ten days later, on Sunday, she posted an apology, saying, "I didn't mean to attack. I'm sorry." Later that day, she was reported missing and was subsequently found dead on Monday.

Controversy

Here's what exactly happened

The Japan Times reported that Ashihara had expressed concern that the screenplay for the adaptation—written by Tomoko Aizawa—had "deviated too much from the original work." After the show had finished airing in December, Aizawa explained the unusual plot twists of the final two episodes on Instagram without directly mentioning Ashihara. The show followed a 40-year-old accountant leading a secret life as a belly dancer.

Reactions

Social media outcry and blame game following Ashihara's passing

What began as an industry insiders' dispute escalated into a widespread social media uproar. Some users came in support of Aizawa for "abrupt and unexplained plot changes," while others labeled her an "original work crusher." Now, in the wake of Ashihara's death, netizens have been frantically searching for answers and pointing fingers. A user accused Aizawa of being a "murderer." Another post criticized Nippon Television for not supporting Ashihara and called their statement on her death inadequate.

About the artist

Controversy aside, we revisit Ashihara's library of credits

Ashihara left an indelible mark on the industry with her contributions as both a writer and illustrator. Her extensive portfolio includes notable works such as Homemade Home, Forbidden Dance, Sand Chronicles, Piece: Kanojo no Kioku, Tennen Bitter Chocolate, SOS, and Chouchou Kumo. Ashihara's talent and creativity were recognized with prestigious awards, including the 50th Shogakukan Manga Award for Sand Chronicles and the 58th Shogakukan Manga Award for Piece: Kanojo no Kioku.