Centre lifts decades-old ban on government officials joining RSS
The Centre has revoked a longstanding prohibition that barred government employees from engaging in activities organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh—the ideological fount of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The order issued July 9 said, "Decided to remove...Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh...from the impugned OMS dated November 30, 1966, July 25, 1970, and October 28, 1980." Notably, this ban was imposed after an anti-cow-slaughter protest at Parliament on November 7, 1966—which was supported by both the RSS and the Jana Sangh.
BJP IT Cell head comments on ban revocation
Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell, explained that "the unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on Govt employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi government." He added that "on November 30, 1966, shaken by the RSS-Jana Sangh clout, [former Prime Minister] Indira Gandhi banned government staff from joining the RSS."
Shiv Sena leader expresses disapproval of decision
Priyanka Chaturvedi, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, voiced her disapproval of the government's decision to lift the ban. She expressed concern that this order allows government officials from various agencies to openly demonstrate their allegiance to the RSS ideology. "With this order ED, IT, CBI, ECI and other sarkari officers can officially prove their Sanghi credentials," she said. Chaturvedi criticized this move as prioritizing ideological interests over national interests.
Ramesh questions timing of move
Criticizing the move, in a post on X Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhi ji's assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour." Ramesh questioned the timing of the move, saying, "After June 4th, 2024, relations between the self-anointed non-biological PM and the RSS have nosedived. On July 9, 2024, the 58-year ban that was in force even during Mr Vajpayee's tenure as PM was removed."