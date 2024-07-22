In short Simplifying... In short The Kanwar Yatra, a Hindu pilgrimage, has led to the closure of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway for heavy vehicles, with traffic restrictions extending to all vehicles from July 29.

This has resulted in several route diversions, including rerouting vehicles from Delhi to Ghaziabad via Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg and NH-9.

Additionally, pilgrim groups are prohibited from setting up camps along NH-9, with only traditional routes permitted for camping with police approval. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi-Meerut Expressway closed for Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra commences: Delhi-Meerut Expressway shut for heavy vehicles

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:17 am Jul 22, 202410:17 am

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh Police has announced the closure of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) for heavy vehicles starting Monday, due to the beginning of the religious pilgrimage, Kanwar Yatra. The closure will remain in effect until 8:00pm on August 5, with traffic being rerouted to alternative paths. Notably, the DME is a crucial route for travelers from Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad.

Pilgrimage details

Traffic restrictions to extend to all vehicles

The traffic restrictions will extend to all vehicles, including private cars, starting from July 29. The Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 22, will last for 29 days this year, ending on August 19. This period is known as the month of Sawan, according to the Hindu calendar. Devotees participating in the yatra carry holy water collected from River Ganga in Haridwar back to their homes.

Route changes

Traffic diversions

Several route diversions have been announced due to the closure of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Vehicles traveling from Delhi via Tulsi Niketan, Seemapuri, and Anand Vihar to Ghaziabad will be redirected along Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg toward UP Gate, then follow NH-9. For those heading to Haridwar, Amroha, Moradabad, and Lucknow, the route will be through UP Gate, NH-9, the Dasna Intersection, and then the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Additional diversions

Other restrictions

Vehicles from Baghpat moving toward Delhi will be redirected through either Tronica City or Sonia Vihar. Those coming from Hapur and Bulandshahr going toward Ghaziabad city via the Dasna railway overbridge will be rerouted to NH-9. Heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering Gaur Green, Khoda, Kalapatthar, Sector 62, Chhijarasi, and Kanavani to Indirapuram via NH-9. Trucks are not allowed on Gangnahar Patri Kanwad Road, Pipeline Road, NH-34 (formerly NH-58), and the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Camp regulations

Pilgrim groups not allowed to set up camps along NH-9

The Uttar Pradesh police has announced that pilgrim groups will not be allowed to set up their camps along the NH-9 or DME. These camps can only be established on traditional routes with police permission and not on main roads. So far, the police have approved 116 out of 214 applications for building kanwar camps. The Kanwar Yatra is expected to attract between 15-20 lakh devotees this year and will conclude on August 2.