Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha has been named by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its supplementary chargesheet filed in the Delhi Liquor policy case, NDTV reported. The party's senior leader Manish Sisodia is already in jail over the same issue. Notably, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has also been grilled over the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation.