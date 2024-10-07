Summarize Simplifying... In short The DGCA has alerted flight crews about the potential risk of a jammed rudder control system on Boeing 737s, urging them to take appropriate measures to handle such situations.

All operations, including landing and rollout, have been suspended until further notice.

Additionally, the DGCA has mandated training on rudder control system issues, including simulations of jammed rudder scenarios, to ensure crew preparedness. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The advisory applies to aircraft fitted with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 actuators

DGCA warns operators of jammed rudder on Boeing 737s

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:35 pm Oct 07, 202401:35 pm

What's the story The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a safety advisory to Indian operators of Boeing 737 aircraft, fitted with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 actuators. The move follows a US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report, flagging possible safety risks from the rudder control system. The DGCA's interim safety measures include issuing awareness circulars, conducting risk assessments, and suspending certain operations till further notice.

Safety protocols

Interim safety measures for operators

The DGCA has asked all flight crews to be aware of the possible risk of a jammed or restricted rudder control system. The regulatory body also requires that suitable mitigation measures be communicated to help crews recognize and handle such situations. Further, all operators are also required to carry out a safety risk assessment for their aircraft, assessing and mitigating risks related to the rudder system.

Operational halt

CAT III B operations for Boeing 737s suspended

The DGCA has ordered a halt to all Category III B approach, landing, as well as rollout operations for these airplanes until further notice. This includes both practice and actual autolanding.

Training requirement

DGCA mandates training on rudder control system issues

The DGCA has made it compulsory for possible rudder control system issues, to be included as a topic in recurrent training sessions and Instrument Rating/Proficiency Checks (IR/PPC) during the pre-simulator briefings. Operators have also been directed to include specific exercises simulating scenarios of a jammed/restricted rudder control system, comprising rollout procedures.