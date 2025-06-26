India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games gains momentum after setback

India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games has gained traction after a major setback to Canada 's joint bid. The Canadian province of Ontario, a key player in the four-province collaboration, has pulled out over skyrocketing costs and limited long-term benefits. This decision has thrown Canada's campaign into disarray and boosted India's chances of hosting the prestigious centenary edition of the Games.

Bid shift Ontario's historic connection with the Games Ontario's withdrawal is significant as it has a historic connection with the Games. Hamilton, in Ontario, hosted the first British Empire Games in 1930. A return to Hamilton for the centenary celebration had symbolic appeal, but financial concerns seem to have outweighed sentiment. With Canada's united front now fractured, India stands a better chance of winning the bid.

Venue selection Ahmedabad, Gujarat, picked as potential host Ahmedabad has emerged as the frontrunner for India's proposed bid, with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave as the centerpiece. The enclave is expected to host major events like aquatics, boxing, gymnastics, kabaddi, and cricket. Other venues in Gujarat, such as the Naranpura Sports Complex and the under-construction Karai Stadium, are also being considered for athletics, judo, and shooting.

Proposal presentation Indian delegation presented proposal to CGF in London A high-level Indian delegation, including officials from the Gujarat government, Union Sports Ministry, and Indian Olympic Association, recently presented their proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in London. The proposal highlighted infrastructure readiness, cost-effectiveness, and a sustainable sports legacy, according to Indian Express. CGF officials are expected to visit Ahmedabad again before the August 31 deadline for formal bid submissions.