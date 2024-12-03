Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent security operation in Jammu and Kashmir, an "A" category terrorist, Junaid Ahmed Bhat, linked to civilian killings and several terror attacks, was killed. The operation followed intelligence inputs and escalated into a gunfight.

Meanwhile, two women were detained for providing logistical support to terrorist groups, leading to heightened security measures in the region. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bhat was involved in several civilian killings

J&K: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist involved in civilian killings shot dead

By Snehil Singh 06:17 pm Dec 03, 202406:17 pm

What's the story Junaid Ahmed Bhat, a terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, was killed in an encounter with security forces. The encounter occurred in the Dachigam area of Jammu and Kashmir. Bhat was involved in the killing of six workers and a doctor at a housing camp in Ganderbal. The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed his involvement in several civilian killings, including attacks in Gagangir and Ganderbal.

Operation details

Encounter initiated on specific intelligence inputs

The operation which resulted in Bhat's death was launched based on certain intelligence inputs. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the upper reaches of Dachigam on Monday night. The search operation turned into a gunfight after terrorists fired at the security forces, who retaliated, resulting in Bhat's death on Tuesday morning.

Terrorist profile

Bhat identified as "A" category terrorist

Junaid Ahmed Bhat was designated an "A" category terrorist by authorities. He had been missing for a year, before he was seen on CCTV with an AK series assault rifle during the Ganderbal attack. The Kashmir Zone Police said, "OP Dachigam: In the ongoing operation, one terrorist is killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat (LeT, Category A). The said terrorist was involved in civilian killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal, and several other terror attacks."

Arrests made

Two women detained for supporting terrorist groups

In related developments, two women, identified as Maryama Begum and Arshad Begum, were detained under the Public Safety Act for being "overground workers" for terrorist groups. The women were providing logistical support and serving as guides for terrorist organizations. Their actions posed a significant threat to public safety and tranquility, a police spokesperson said.

Security measures

Security tightened amid heightened concerns in Kashmir valley

The encounter comes amid increased security concerns in the Kashmir Valley. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant GovernorManoj Sinha chaired a high-level security meeting after these incidents. Following the events, security has been tightened in the Dachhigam forest area after the cordon-and-search operation commenced.