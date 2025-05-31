What's the story

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, alleging that the Assam government has started a "sweeping and indiscriminate drive" to detain and deport people suspected of being foreigners.

The plea was filed by the All BTC Minority Students Union through advocate Adeel Ahmed.

It refers to a February 4 order of the apex court which directed Assam to deport 63 declared foreign nationals whose nationality was known within two weeks.