What's the story

A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging forcible deportation of 43 Rohingya refugees by the Indian government, LiveLaw reported.

The petition alleged that the women, children, and those suffering from serious ailments, including cancer, were deported to Myanmar after throwing them into international waters.

The case is currently being heard by an SC bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and N Kotiswar Singh.