The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has been aiding local authorities in the rescue operations and has also helped restore mobile connectivity in the region.

Sikkim landslides: Hundreds of stranded tourists to be evacuated today

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:47 am Jun 19, 202410:47 am

What's the story The Sikkim administration on Tuesday evacuated 1,225 tourists from Lachung and surrounding areas in Mangan district, which were hit by landslides and rain last week, killing at least six people. Additional District Magistrate Vishnu Lama stated that if weather permits, the evacuation of the remaining tourists, estimated to be a few hundred, will continue Wednesday, with six helicopters on standby at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal. On Monday, 64 tourists were safely brought to the district headquarters in Mangan.

Stranded tourists taken to Gangtok

Mangan district is home to tourist spots like Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley. With vehicles provided by the Motor Vehicle Division of the Transport department, the rescued people reached the state capital Gangtok from Mangan town. From there, they continued their journeys, ADM Lama said, adding that the district administration remains vigilant and prepared for the remaining evacuations and any challenges. District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri is personally supervising the efforts.

Watch: Evacuation of stranded tourists

Indian Army assists in rescue operations

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army has been assisting local government authorities in rescuing stranded tourists in North Sikkim. In addition to rescue efforts, the army has also helped restore mobile connectivity since June 12 by installing more than half a dozen telephone booths for locals and tourists. Separately, due to safety concerns following property damage and blocked roads, the Mangan district administration closed all government schools on Tuesday.