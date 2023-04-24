India

Tamil Nadu: I-T raids at Stalin's alleged real estate firm

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 24, 2023, 10:27 am 1 min read

The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at more than 50 locations across Tamil Nadu related to G-Square, a real estate firm with allegedly close links to CM MK Stalin and his family members. I-T sleuths are also carrying out searches at the residence of the auditor of Stalin's son-in-law Sabeeran. The BJP has accused Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders of fostering the company.

