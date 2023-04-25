Lifestyle

5 diabetic-friendly snacks you can enjoy

Written by Apurva P Apr 25, 2023, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Check out these diabetic friendly snacks to try at home

A person with diabetes frequently finds it tough to choose the best snack because of the numerous dietary limitations. With better knowledge, you will be able to understand what snacks can satisfy your mid-meal craving and make informed decisions. People with or without diabetes can both benefit from shifting to healthier snacks. Here is a list of five healthy options.

Millet cookies

Millet cookies are a relatively healthier option as opposed to regular cookies as they are made out of multi-millet and palm sugar. Compared to table sugar or honey, palm sugar has a lower glycemic index and less glucose. This, in turn, aids in regulating blood sugar levels. Millets too are gluten-free and have a low glycemic index when compared to the other grains.

Ragi upma

Upma made of ragi can be a nutrient-rich snack for diabetics. This gluten-free upma is high in protein and fiber. It keeps you satisfied for a longer period of time, reducing appetite peaks. Ragi is known for its nutritional values and has the ability to regulate blood sugar levels. Reports also suggest that ragi can keep one relaxed.

Oats smoothie

Oatmeal smoothie is one of the quickest and most satisfying snacks for diabetic individuals. It includes a good amount of protein, fiber, and vitamins. Moreover, oats prevent certain heart diseases and promote healthy gut bacteria. Oatmeal smoothies are thick and ultra-filling, and therefore keep your stomach full for a longer time. Thus, this smoothie prevents you from unhealthy snacking and prevents weight gain.

Moong chaat

Moong sprouts are the main ingredient in this particular chaat recipe. Combining moong sprouts with some spices, herbs, and chutneys makes for an excellent chaat snack. Prepared using green moong dal, veggies, and spices, this chaat will break the monotony of your regular snacks and will be a great and refreshing addition to your diabetic diet.

Dhokla

Dhokla is one of the best evening snacks for absolutely anyone. Made of fermented rice and chickpea flour, this Gujarati snack is high in dietary fiber and protein, both of which help in blood sugar regulation. It is also good for gut health as the cooking process involves fermentation through which the nutritional values of the flour are preserved.