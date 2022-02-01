Lifestyle

5 ways to lighten your lip color naturally

It is easy to remove pigmentation from the lips and make them look much brighter.

Expensive gloss and fancy lipsticks might cover up the discoloration on your lips temporarily but naturally dewy soft lips look healthier. However, you should know that your genes and several other factors decide the color of your lips. So don't try to change their color. Instead, here are a few things you can do to fight pigmentation, make them softer and brighter.

#1 Use a homemade lip scrub

A lip scrub restores the moisture and softness on your lips by removing the dead skin cells. You can make a homemade lip scrub using one teaspoon of almond oil and honey and mix it with two teaspoons of sugar. Then scrub it gently on .your lips and rinse off with water. Use this scrub twice per week to lighten your lip color.

#2 Use beetroot on your lips

Many lip balms use the goodness of beetroot due to its bleaching properties. The natural pigment and vitamin C in beetroot give you rosy-tinted lips and hydrate them as well. Slice one peeled beetroot and grate it. Then extract the juice and apply it to your lips. Leave on for 15 minutes and then rinse off. You can use this juice twice a week.

#3 Moisturize them well

Your lips need extra moisturization as compared to your face since the skin on our lips is thinner. Use a thick lip balm or petroleum jelly during day time and at night. In the morning, rub them a little and scrub with the toothbrush to remove dead skin. This method improves blood circulation, besides leaving your lips soft and hydrated.

#4 Use a sunscreen on your lips

Not just your face but your lips also need SPF protection. Using a lip balm infused with some SPF prevents your lips from sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and aging. According to a study, only 37% of people use a lip balm with an SPF ingredient. Choose a non-irritating good quality lip balm with SPF 15 or more and don't forget to reapply it frequently.

#5 Keep yourself hydrated

It's important to take care of your health internally to make your skin and lips look soft and moist. Not drinking enough water can lead to flaking on your lips. So, drink at least eight glasses of water daily to get healthy-looking lips and prevent any discoloration. Also, avoid licking or biting your lips as this tends to dry up the lips even more.