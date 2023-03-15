Lifestyle

Beauty review: Afforest green coffee toning face mist

This toning face mist will soothe and rejuvenate your skin

If you want to quickly freshen up your makeup, especially when your foundation has become a little dry or patchy, or simply cleanse and hydrate your skin, a toning face mist is a must-have in your beauty kit. It helps bring the natural pH balance to your skin. Here's our review of Afforest toning face mist that soothes, tones, and hydrates your skin.

About the product

This 100% vegan and FDA-approved toning mist is gentle and hydrating on the skin. It claims to soothe and improve skin hydration and give you a luminous afterglow. This green coffee toning face mist is alcohol-free, eco-friendly, recyclable, and PETA-verified. It also claims to target dullness, oiliness, and uneven skin texture. Suitable for all skin types, this toner helps your skin calm down.

Know about the ingredients

This soothing face mist contains green coffee extract, grape seed, lemon extract, aloe vera, glycerin, demineralized water, allantoin, DMDM hydantoin, and menthol. The organic green coffee extract in this formula improves your skin texture, fights wrinkles, and increases collagen production. While the allantoin treats dull and dry skin, lemon extract balances and controls excess oil secretion. Aloe vera helps calm and soothe your skin.

How to use the product

The toning mist comes in a spray bottle which makes it convenient to use, even on the go. Wash your face and neck with a cleanser. Next, spray the toner all over your face and neck, let it soak, and then apply a hydrating moisturizer. You can also spray it on cotton pads and use it as an eye masque to rejuvenate tired eyes.

Price and packaging of the product

The plastic spray bottle comes nestled inside a box with neat and clean packaging. The spray bottle makes the application process easier and ensures that the product is not wasted and lasts longer. The product is water-based and has a refreshing mild fragrance which makes it perfect for sensitive skin beauties. The 100 ml bottle is priced at Rs. 849.

The product offers a refreshing and hydrating feel

It lives up to its claim of offering a hydrating and refreshing feel as I woke up with rejuvenated eyes and a fresh look. It also locked in the moisture on my skin and rendered a natural glow.

Should you go for this soothing elixir?

It's a yes from our side. This misty cool spray is perfect for the summer season as it will instantly make your skin feel refreshed and keep it hydrated for long hours. The calming ingredients make it feel great on the skin, giving you a revitalized look. It also gets absorbed quickly and gives you a luminous glow without any greasiness.