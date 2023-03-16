Lifestyle

Saying these things to your daughter can bruise her confidence

Saying these things to your daughter can bruise her confidence

Written by Sneha Das Mar 16, 2023, 01:34 pm 3 min read

Saying discriminatory things to daughters can affect their self-esteem

We all know that parents reprimand or say certain things to children for their own good. They feel the need to protect their kids, especially daughters which often makes them say things or act in adherence to patriarchy. Calling out girls on grounds of discrimination and regression can hamper their confidence and impact them negatively. Parents should never tell their daughters the following.

'This job is not for girls'

If you discourage your daughter from doing something she likes based on gender, then stop it now. It is wrong to classify work based on gender since everyone has the right to pursue their choice of career. Instead, encourage her to pursue her dreams; or if you are seriously worried, walk her through the pros and cons and let her make an informed decision.

'Learn to cook, what will you do after marriage otherwise'

Learning to cook and marriage has no connection. Asking your daughter to learn cooking to keep her husband happy is an absolutely regressive thought. Instead, urge her to learn cooking as an essential survival skill, in case she is away from home for work or higher education. Cooking makes one self-reliant - that should be your take on nudging her to learn it.

'Lower your voice and try to stay shut'

One of the worst pieces of advice adults can give young girls is to stay shut or not interrupt in situations, hinting at the suppression of gender. Parents even ask their daughters to not raise their voices in front of elders even when they have a valid argument. Instead, ask your daughter to speak up her mind and express her emotions openly.

'You are a girl, do not stay out late'

Parents often ask their daughters to return home early because of safety concerns. It might be out of concern, but do not ask your daughter to return early just because she is a girl. If you have a son, tell him the same thing. Educate your daughter about the dangers of staying out late, instead of presenting your concern with a sexist approach.

'We will get you married to a rich man'

We have all seen many parents telling their daughters, "we will get you married to a rich man." Saying this to your daughter you make her feel that she cannot get wealthy on her own merit and would need a man to up her social status. Instead, encourage her to dream big, and marry someone on the basis of love, compatibility, and partnership.