French astronaut Sophie Adenot will be treated to gourmet meals prepared by Anne-Sophie Pic, a 10-time Michelin star chef, during her first mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2026. The menu will include classic French dishes like lobster bisque, foie gras, and onion soup. Other delicacies on the European Space Agency (ESA)-curated menu include parsnip and haddock velouté, chicken with tonka beans and creamy polenta, as well as a chocolate cream with hazelnut cazette flower.

Food regulations Guidelines for food sent to the ISS Food sent to the ISS has to follow strict guidelines. It can't be crumbly or too heavy and should have a shelf life of two years, ESA said in a statement on Wednesday. Fresh fruits and vegetables are only available when a new spacecraft arrives from Earth with supplies. So, most space meals are canned, vacuum-packed, or freeze-dried. To add variety, one out of every 10 meals is customized for specific crew members according to their tastes.

Cultural sharing Meals promote cultural exchange among crewmates And, these special meals are often made in collaboration with chefs. Adenot (42) emphasized the importance of sharing meals during missions. The menu for her will include four starters, two main courses, and two desserts. "During a mission, sharing our respective dishes is a way of inviting crewmates to learn more about our culture. It's a very powerful bonding experience," she said in the statement.