This French astronaut will eat Michelin-star chef's delicacies in space
What's the story
French astronaut Sophie Adenot will be treated to gourmet meals prepared by Anne-Sophie Pic, a 10-time Michelin star chef, during her first mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2026. The menu will include classic French dishes like lobster bisque, foie gras, and onion soup. Other delicacies on the European Space Agency (ESA)-curated menu include parsnip and haddock velouté, chicken with tonka beans and creamy polenta, as well as a chocolate cream with hazelnut cazette flower.
Food regulations
Guidelines for food sent to the ISS
Food sent to the ISS has to follow strict guidelines. It can't be crumbly or too heavy and should have a shelf life of two years, ESA said in a statement on Wednesday. Fresh fruits and vegetables are only available when a new spacecraft arrives from Earth with supplies. So, most space meals are canned, vacuum-packed, or freeze-dried. To add variety, one out of every 10 meals is customized for specific crew members according to their tastes.
Cultural sharing
Meals promote cultural exchange among crewmates
And, these special meals are often made in collaboration with chefs. Adenot (42) emphasized the importance of sharing meals during missions. The menu for her will include four starters, two main courses, and two desserts. "During a mission, sharing our respective dishes is a way of inviting crewmates to learn more about our culture. It's a very powerful bonding experience," she said in the statement.
Culinary challenge
More about Michelin star chef Pic
The menu for Adenot's mission was created by French chef Pic (55), who has the most number of Michelin stars (women). She was named the best female chef by The World's 50 Best Restaurants in 2011. Pic described it as an "exhilarating challenge" to create the space menu. Meanwhile, Adenot, an ex-helicopter test and rescue pilot, has also won multiple awards, including an honor saluting her actions in gender equality in the space sciences.