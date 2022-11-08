Technology

Amazfit Band 7 goes on sale: Should you buy?

The Amazfit Band 7 comes in three colorways

Amazfit's latest smart band in India, the Amazfit Band 7, is now up for grabs via the brand's official website for Rs. 2,999. It also goes on sale through Amazon later today. The wearable comes with notable upgrades over its predecessor in terms of display, performance, and battery backup. But should you consider it? Let's have a detailed look at its features and specifications.

The smart band gets a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen

Amazfit Band 7 sports a rectangular display and a body-colored silicone strap. It has 5ATM water resistance. The smart band is equipped with a 1.47-inch (198x368 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen, which is protected by tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It supports Always-on-screen feature. The wearable gets 50 different watch faces. Users can also add photos from their connected devices and customize their watch face accordingly.

It offers hands-free Alexa assistance

The Amazfit Band 7 boots Zepp OS and packs a 232mAh battery with 18 days of backup. It is equipped with 120 sports modes with Amazfit's motion recognition and workout status algorithms. The smart band features 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, and stress management. It also includes menstrual cycle tracking for women. It gets built-in Alexa assistance and Bluetooth 5.2 BLE.

Amazfit Band 7: Price and availability

The Amazfit Band 7 comes in Black, White, and Pink colorways. As part of the launch day offer, the wearable is retailing at Rs. 2,999. From tomorrow onward, it will cost Rs. 3,499.

Should you buy the Amazfit Band 7?

The Amazfit Band 7 comes with a display face that is 112% bigger than the previous generation smart band. It comes with hands-free Alexa support, performance tracking, numerous health and fitness metrics, and a battery that can last up to 18 days. If you are looking for an affordable fitness tracker, the Amazfit Band 7 is a good pick under Rs. 4,000.