Apple sued over iPhone 6's alleged 'battery explosion'

Two years after the iPhone 6's battery exploded in Robert Franklin's face, the Texan man is seeking a class-action suit against Apple for allegedly selling defective batteries and violating the warranty pledge.

The lawsuit, lodged on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, claims that the defect "creates a danger of explosion and fire."

The incident took place while Franklin was playing music

As per the complaint, "Robert Franklin was listening to music on his iPhone 6 when he noticed the music playing on his iPhone began to skip. As he picked up his iPhone to investigate, (it) suddenly exploded and caught fire in his face."

Apple is in violation of Texas law, claims the lawsuit

According to the filed lawsuit, Apple has violated Texas law by selling unmerchantable products, and by claiming false warranty promises of the iPhone 6 being free from defects.

Franklin, from this case, has asked for defect damages and treatment costs along with court and attorney fees.

Notably, the condition of his iPhone 6 before the incident took place is not yet known.

The iPhone 6 has an HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Apple iPhone 6 features an aluminium body with thick top and bottom bezels and a front-mounted Touch ID scanner. On the rear, it offers a single camera.

The handset bears a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It was launched in shades of Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

There is an 8MP rear camera

The Apple iPhone 6 is equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.2) primary sensor along with a dual-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, it has a 1.2MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

It is powered by an Apple A8 processor

The Apple iPhone 6 draws power from an Apple A8 chipset, paired with 1GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It runs on iOS 8 (upgradeable to iOS 12.4.6) and packs a 1,810mAh battery with up to 250 hours of standby time.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Lightning port.