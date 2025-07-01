This new app lets you manage AI coding agents

Anysphere, the company behind Cursor, has launched a new web app for managing AI coding agents. The innovative platform allows users to control their network of coding agents directly from their browser. This launch is a major step in Cursor's evolution beyond its integrated development environment (IDE), which was the primary tool for developers to access its features.

Evolution Web app for managing AI coding agents Since its inception, Anysphere has been focused on expanding the reach of its products. In May, the company introduced background agents—AI systems that can autonomously solve coding tasks without user intervention. A month later, it launched a Slack integration to let users assign tasks to these background agents by tagging @Cursor. Now, with the web app launch, users can send natural language requests via desktop or mobile browsers to give agents tasks like writing features or fixing bugs in codebase.

User benefits The web app aims to remove friction for users The new web app also allows users monitor agents working on other tasks, view their progress, and merge completed changes into the codebase. Andrew Milich, Cursor's head of product engineering, told TechCrunch that these innovations are aimed at "removing the friction" for users who rely on Cursor. Anysphere recently revealed that Cursor has crossed $500 million in annualized recurring revenue from monthly subscriptions and is used by over half of Fortune 500 companies including NVIDIA, Uber, and Adobe.