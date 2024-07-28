In short Simplifying... In short Google's upcoming TV Streamer, a wireless device, will feature an Ethernet port and Thread radio technology, allowing it to connect directly with smart home devices.

Operating on Android, it will also include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities.

FCC listing has revealed potential features of the Google TV Streamer

Google's upcoming streaming device will offer Ethernet port, Thread radio

By Akash Pandey 06:11 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Google TV Streamer, an upcoming sequel to the Chromecast, could potentially feature an Ethernet port and a Thread radio, according to documents submitted to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The device was registered under Quanta Computer's account, a company known for manufacturing devices like the Pixelbook, Pixel Slate, and Pixelbook Go. The model name GRS6B aligns with Google's typical naming convention of starting with a 'G' followed by four alphanumeric characters.

FCC filing reveals potential connectivity

The Google TV Streamer is described as a "wireless device" in the FCC filing, with its test setup involving connection to a television via an HDMI cable. The setup diagram also shows Ethernet and USB cables, hinting at possible USB-C and Ethernet ports on the device. The filing states: "Full connection mode (Ethernet port connected to WLAN AP and HDMI port connected to TV) and stand-alone mode have been verified."

Operating system and radio features

The Google TV Streamer operates on Android, as indicated by the use of "adb" (Android Debug Bridge) during the testing process. The device is equipped with several radios including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n, Wi-Fi 5GHz 802.11a/n/ac, and Thread. The inclusion of Thread radio technology allows the device to communicate directly with compatible smart home devices.

Advancements in device offerings

Despite the absence of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, which would have facilitated Tap to Cast on the device's large pill-shaped surface, the Google TV Streamer seems to be maximizing its non-dongle form factor. If it indeed features more than HDMI with 1-2 USB-C ports and Ethernet, it signifies a substantial progression in Google's device offerings. The voice remote that could potentially allow users to issue Google Assistant commands has not yet appeared at the regulatory agency.