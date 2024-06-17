In brief Simplifying... In brief Google Chrome's Android app now includes a 'Listen to this page' feature, offering a podcast-style playback of web pages.

This tool, found under the three-dot menu, supports multiple languages and allows users to choose from four distinct voices.

It's an upgrade from the previous method of asking Google Assistant to read pages, providing more customization and enhancing user experience.

However, it's not yet available on all websites. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new feature supports several languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Arabic, and others

Google Chrome's new Android feature reads web pages aloud

By Mudit Dube 09:35 am Jun 17, 202409:35 am

What's the story Google Chrome has unveiled a new feature for Android users, called 'Listen to this page,' which allows users to listen to their favorite web pages. This feature was first spotted by 9to5Google in Google Chrome for Android version 125. It is expected to be rolled out to all stable users soon. To access this feature, users need to update their Google Chrome application to the latest version and select 'Listen to this page' from the three-dot menu.

Usage

How to use the feature

The 'Listen to this page' option is located just below the Translate option in the three-dot menu on the Chrome Android app. Once selected, playback begins in a podcast-like layout, offering options to play, pause, rewind, fast forward, or skip 10 seconds. Users can also choose from four different voices: Ruby (mid-pitch, warm), River (mid-pitch, bright), Field (low-pitch, bright), and Moss (low-pitch, peaceful).

Details

Language support and website availability

The new feature is not limited to English, as it also supports several other languages including Hindi, Bengali, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. However, it is important to note that 'Listen to this page' is not yet available on all websites. If a web page is not compatible for playback, the 'Listen to this page' option will not be visible in the overflow menu.

Improved functionality

Enhanced user experience

Previously, Android users could ask Google Assistant to read web pages aloud. However, this method would redirect users out of the Google Chrome application and offered limited customization options. The new 'Listen to this page' feature provides more flexibility with playback speed and voice selection, enhancing the overall user experience. This update is part of Google's ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and convenience for its users.