Google Meet introduces face touch-up filters for desktop users

By Akash Pandey 12:54 pm Mar 16, 202412:54 pm

What's the story Google Meet is expanding its feature set with the introduction of face touch-up filters for desktop users. Initially launched on mobile platforms last year, these filters are now accessible via the web application. Users can select from two filter options: subtle and smoothing, each offering varying degrees of complexion enhancement, under-eye lightening, and eye whitening. The new feature aims to provide a more polished appearance without drastically altering one's look like Snapchat.

Steps

How to use it?

Activating the new touch-up feature on Google Meet is straightforward. Users can find the options under the "Apply visual effects" settings in Meet, then select "Appearance." From there, they can toggle "Portrait touch-up" on or off and choose their preferred filter. The feature also provides a live preview, allowing users to see the effect before joining a call. This user-friendly interface aims to make video calls more comfortable and confidence-boosting for users.

Rollout plan

The feature is limited to paid users

The portrait touch-up feature is being rolled out starting today, but will only be accessible to paid users. The eligible plans include: Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade. Additionally, Google One and Workspace Individual subscribers will also have access to the new facility. This update was highly requested by users as per a blog post by Google.