In short Simplifying... In short Google's new cross-device services allow Android and Chromebook users to seamlessly connect devices, enabling features like instant hotspot and call casting.

These services, part of Google's Better Together initiative, require Android 11 or higher, Bluetooth, and a Google account.

However, they're not available on Android Go or Samsung devices, and are currently in beta testing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Google's Better Together initiative introduces new features for improved ecosystem experience

Cross-device services: Android gadgets can talk to each other now

By Mudit Dube 11:50 am Jul 29, 202411:50 am

What's the story Google has initiated the deployment of its new Android cross-device services, a part of its Better Together initiative. The tech giant had pledged in May to offer new experiences enabling Android users to transition between their devices seamlessly, without disrupting their activities. The first features introduced under this initiative are Call casting and Instant hotspot, now available to Android users. "Devices with the same Google account can be added to a device group and use cross-devices services," per the company.

New features

Instant hotspot offers hassle-free internet connection on other devices

The Instant hotspot feature allows Android tablet or Chromebook users to connect to their phone's hotspot with a single tap, bypassing intermediary steps like password entry. However, this feature is not available on Samsung devices. The Call casting feature lets users switch between their connected Android devices during a Google Meet call by tapping the Cast icon. Google clarified that Call casting is only compatible with certain apps and may share some device data with these apps when switching devices.

User guide

Google's cross-device services: Requirements and setup

The cross-device services are not available on Android Go devices and require two or more devices running Android 11 and up. Additionally, Bluetooth must be enabled on both devices, and the user must be signed in to a Google Account. To start using these services, users need to navigate to Settings >Google >Devices & sharing >Cross-device services. Now, they need to create a device group and enable call casting and instant hotspot features on the devices they plan to use.

Version details

Google's cross-device services included in beta version

Currently, these cross-device services are included in version 24.28.34 of Google Play services, which is a beta iteration of the app. Each feature can be turned on and off individually, and device groups will be displayed on the main cross-device services page. This marks a significant step forward in Google's Better Together initiative to enhance user experience across multiple Android devices.