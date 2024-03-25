Next Article

Apple's iOS 18 update promises advanced home screen customization

What's the story Apple's upcoming iOS 18 update promises to give iPhone users greater flexibility in managing their Home Screen app icon organization, as per MacRumors. The firmware will allow users to organize app icons more intuitively while preserving a consistent layout on the Home Screen. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was the first to break this news, revealing that starting with iOS 18, the iPhone Home Screen would become "more customizable."

iOS 18 set to bring blank spaces, rows, and columns

The eagerly awaited iOS 18 update is predicted to offer users the capability to generate blank spaces, rows, and columns amid app icons. At present, iPhone users can modify their Home Screen using apps like Shortcuts and Widgetsmith. However, the customization options in iOS 18 are anticipated to be more user-friendly and official.

Home screen overhaul follows lock screen personalization

Since the launch of iOS 16, iPhone users have had the option to personalize their Lock Screen. The forthcoming iOS 18 update is projected to extend similar personalization features to the Home Screen, further enhancing customization options. Insiders suggest this could lead to the most substantial Home Screen makeover in several years, offering additional choices for users.

iOS 18 unveiling anticipated at WWDC in June

Apple plans to unveil the iOS 18 update at its yearly developers conference, WWDC, this June, with release by September or October. In addition to improved Home Screen customization, other speculated features for the update, encompass new generative AI capabilities for Siri and various apps. The update is also predicted to bring RCS support to the Messages app for enhanced messaging between iPhones and Android devices, along with design modifications.