Mediterranean lifestyle can boost health and longevity, says study

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 26, 2023 | 03:45 pm 2 min read

The study was done on a non-Mediterranean population

A recent study of 1,10,799 UK participants has found that adopting a Mediterranean lifestyle can lead to improved health and longevity. It is known for its abundance of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and fish. Those who adhered more closely to a Mediterranean way of life experienced a 29% lower risk of all-cause mortality and a 28% lower risk of cancer mortality on average.

The study analyzed the effects of the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle on a non-Mediterranean population, incorporating factors such as rest and socializing. The most significant impact on mortality risk came from "physical activity, rest, and social habits and conviviality." The research suggests that non-Mediterranean populations can adopt the Mediterranean diet via locally available products and adapt the overall lifestyle within their own cultural contexts.

Lifestyle can be different from country to country

To embrace a Mediterranean lifestyle, individuals should stay active, get enough sleep, maintain social connections, and limit screen time. However, it's essential to adopt a lifestyle based on local foods, customs, climate, and other factors specific to each country. The principles of the Mediterranean way of life seem to have health-boosting effects when adapted to different cultural contexts.

Modifiable behaviors key to preventing disease, death

According to the researchers, changeable behaviors such as diet, physical activity, and alcohol consumption play crucial roles in preventing many non-communicable diseases and premature deaths. Embracing a Mediterranean-type diet and lifestyle seems to be a simple way to stay healthier and potentially live longer.

