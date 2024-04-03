Next Article

The handset offers a slew of premium features but at an affordable price

Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched at ₹32,000: Check full specs

By Mudit Dube 02:09 pm Apr 03, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Motorola has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Edge 50 Pro, to the India. The device sports a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It supports peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits for vibrant visuals. The smartphone's display and camera system are Pantone-validated, ensuring accurate color representation. The handset is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Specifications

Edge 50 Pro: High-end features in mid-range segment

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, ensuring smooth performance. It is available in two variants: an 8GB LPDDR4X RAM model with 256GB storage, and a premium version with 12GB RAM and identical storage capacity. The device boots the new Motorola Hello UX interface based on Android 14. Motorola has committed to providing three years of OS updates for this smartphone.

Key features

Advanced camera and battery features of Edge 50 Pro

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features an advanced triple camera setup, including a primary 50MP camera. The camera system is enhanced by a new Photo Enhancement Engine that improves dynamic range, offers better software-based bokeh, and reduces noise. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, supporting 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Market details

Pricing and availability of Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The base model (8GB+256GB) of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is priced at ₹31,999, while the premium variant (12GB+256GB) costs ₹35,999 in India. You will get a 68W charger with the base model and a 125W charger with the premium variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 9 via Flipkart and other retail stores, with early bird discounts and exchange bonuses offered by Motorola.