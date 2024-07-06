In brief Simplifying... In brief Motorola is rolling out the Android 14 update for its 2023 RAZR and RAZR+ models in the US, featuring the May 2024 security patch and various upgrades.

However, the update is being gradually deployed, so not all users have received it yet.

Motorola has also launched a support page detailing Android 14's new features, but the international update is still pending. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Motorola's software support track record is questionable

It's here! Android 14 arrives for 2023 Motorola RAZR, RAZR+

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:06 pm Jul 06, 202401:06 pm

What's the story Motorola has finally launched the much-anticipated Android 14 update for its 2023 RAZR and RAZR+ devices. This comes after the company announced sequel foldables last month. The initial launch of the RAZR+ in June 2023 was met with widespread acclaim, while the more affordable RAZR (2023) also garnered positive reviews later in the year. However, concerns were raised about Motorola's inconsistent software support track record.

Availability

Android 14 update gradually rolling out

Motorola has begun rolling out the Android 14 update for its RAZR+ and RAZR models in the US. The update includes the May 2024 security patch and introduces various upgrades for the cover screen on the larger RAZR+. It also brings support for the always-on display. However, not all users have received this update yet, indicating that Motorola is gradually deploying the firmware.

Support

Motorola launches support page for Android 14 features

YTechB has discovered that Motorola has quietly launched a support page detailing the new features of Android 14 on the Razr 40 series. However, it appears that the international update is not yet available. This development comes shortly after Motorola's launch of the RAZR (2024) and RAZR+ (2024), which come with Android 14 pre-installed, but about nine months after Google first launched the update on Pixel phones.